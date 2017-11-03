News

LNP's election sweetener for Bay's Girl Guides Clubhouse

FUNDING BOOST: Shadow Minister for Communities Ros Bates and Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen with happy Girl Guides.
FUNDING BOOST: Shadow Minister for Communities Ros Bates and Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen with happy Girl Guides. Alistair Brightman
Inge Hansen
by

THE Hervey Bay Girl Guides clubhouse could receive a $1 million face lift should LNP be voted in next month.

Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen said yesterday the funding boost would not only benefit the Girl Guides, but other community organisations.

"This building is fairly old and it'll be great to have a new club house,” Mr Sorensen said.

"They've been looking for a new hut to go to and they're a wonderful organisation over many years and I think it's time we build better community's by doing this.”

A Girl Guides leader, Jacinta Garty, said she was thrilled with the announcement, admitting the current club house was "out of date”.

"It'll allow us to empower our girls to grow into responsible, self-respecting and confidence (and) it'll be wonderful to help grow Girl Guides in Hervey Bay,” she said.

"This is beyond what we could ever imagine we could do ourselves.”

Ms Garty said an expansion would allow for other community organisations to make use of the clubhouse as a community centre which would, in turn, benefit the Girl Guides.

Mr Sorensen said the group had come to him in desperate need for improved facilities and while the current club house and served them well, the time had come for an upgrade.

"The Girl Guides have done a wonderful job in our community and today Girl Guides Queensland is the largest youth organisation for girls and young women in Queensland with almost 6,000 youth members and more than 1,100 volunteer leaders and adult members,” he said.

Mr Sorensen was joined by LNP Shadow Minister for Communities Ros Bates.

Girl Guide, Divya Tekumalla, 10, said she was proud to be a Girl Guide and looked forward to being able to help other organisations through the use of a larger club house.

"Here at Girl Guides we learn many life skills - skills of the past, skills of the present and ones we can use in the future of our lives,” she said.

"Giving this building to other communities who can actually use it for better reasons and build a better community for ourselves, we can not only help ourselves but other people.

"(And) I think that's what Girl Guides is all about.”

