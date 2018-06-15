LNP's plans to level the power field for regional Queensland

BUDGET REPLY: Liberal National Party Leader Deb Frecklington (right) is seen delivering her Budget Reply speech at Parliament House in Brisbane.

NEW competitors could be introduced to the electricity market under a plan by the State Opposition to ease power price pain in Fraser Coast homes.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington announced a plan to level the playing field for electricity retailers in the area during her budget reply speech yesterday.

"Households in regional Queensland deserve affordable energy but the government-owned Ergon Energy has a stranglehold on the market,” Ms Frecklington said.

"The LNP believes more competition in the marketplace is the best way to drive down prices and should not be restricted to the Southeast corner.

"Southeast Queenslanders are spoilt for choice when it comes to their energy retailers while regional communities are chained to Ergon.

"It's not good enough that Queenslanders north of Gympie and west of Toowoomba are treated like second-class citizens.”

Ms Frecklington said giving regional Queenslanders the chance to shop around would save households around $300 a year. But Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the announcement was "spin” and questioned what the LNP would do with the electricity subsidies already invested in regional Queensland.

"The devil is in the details, if we lose that $513 million in subsidies, then power will go through the roof,” Mr Saunders said.

"There's no substance in her actual speech.”