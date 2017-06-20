LNP's secret campaign weapon to hit regional Qld

DEPUTY Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce will be dispatched to Queensland to help city slicker state Opposition leader Tim Nicholls bushwhack One Nation and Labor at the upcoming state election.

Mr Joyce will be called on for heavy lifting in key electorates in a tactical move that also aims to bolster Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's poor standing in parts of Queensland.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce will lead the charge to help the Queensland LNP win the upcoming state election. AAP Image / Lukas Coch

Some tacticians believe an LNP state election loss could also sound the death knell for Mr Turnbull at the next federal election.

Mr Joyce, whose blunt turn of phrase is loved by many Queenslanders, will work in key electorates which could include Bundaberg, Burdekin, Hervey Bay, Mirani and Townsville.

Mr Joyce has also moved to mop up disaffected Labor voters in central Queensland as the ALP tears itself apart over its climate change policies and coal mining.

