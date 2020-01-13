Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Two men charged after loaded gun, ammo found traffic stop

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jan 2020 10:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TWO men have been charged after police discovered a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Surfers Paradise last night.

Police intercepted the Mercedes-Benz on Orchid Ave at 11.30pm, before a search uncovered a loaded handgun, ammunition, and a set of knuckle dusters.

A 27-year-old Stafford man and a 31-year-old Mermaid Beach man have each been charged with unlawful possession of a category D/H/R weapon, unlawful possession of a category A, B or M weapon and possession of ammunition.

Both are due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow.

ammunition charges editors picks handgun qps traffic stop weapons

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Monument should celebrate survival against all the odds

        premium_icon Monument should celebrate survival against all the odds

        News ‘A lot for the deaths weren’t recorded in any way’

        VOTE NOW: 90 top Fraser Coast teachers

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: 90 top Fraser Coast teachers

        News The public can vote for their favourite Fraser Coast educator online

        Now is the time to remember all Coast’s war heroes

        premium_icon Now is the time to remember all Coast’s war heroes

        News Elder has advocated for monument for years

        TIME TO REMEMBER: ‘Stop whitewashing history’

        premium_icon TIME TO REMEMBER: ‘Stop whitewashing history’

        News It’s time for a monument the Butchulla lives lost