Loads of Love on the way

GIFT OF GIVING: We Care 2 Operations manager Jan Carlson with Heritage bank manager Sara Sinclair, We Care 2 shop manager Glenn Hegge, We Care 2 director at New Life Church David Davies and Heritage Bank senior customer service officer Emma Janson at We Care 2 and Loads of Love Christmas Appeal launch. Jessica Lamb

EVERYONE deserves a good meal at Christmas time.

Hervey Bay's We Care 2 has partnered with the 2018 Loads of Love Appeal for the second year running to make Christmas that little bit better for families doing it tough.

The campaign, launched yesterday, collects donated bags filled with non-perishable items like canned food, pasta, cereal, meal bases and toiletries.

We Care 2 Operations Manager Jan Carlson said although the local organisation had always done hampers, it was hoped the partnership would provide more food for more families. "Usually every year we give out about 30 so I am hoping we will reach hundreds this year," she said.

"We see about 650 families a week come through our low cost food support centre and help about 60 families a week with free food as well."

Loads of Love launch Hervey Bay: Christmas appeal coordinator Matt Gregg talks about Loads of Love partnering with We Care 2 in Hervey Bay.

"It is very rewarding to see some of the families come in who you can see that without this hamper they would not be able to have food on the table for Christmas.

"We would like to think we give hope to people through food as an everyday staple need.

Appeal coordinator Matt Gregg said one of the most important things for people was to know other people care about them.

"Our target is 20 tonne worth of donations which is around about 3000 bags of donated goods which ends up compacted down to 2000 bags worth of food to families who need it most," he said.

Fraser Coast collection points are located at Heritage Bank and Harvey Norman stores. Visit loadsoflove.org.au.