Lobster, prawns proving popular on Coast Christmas tables

Sugar Coast Seafoods owner Loretta Schwarzrock said prawns have been the family favourite this Christmas, like always. Picture: Lacee Froeschl

Sugar Coast Seafoods owner Loretta Schwarzrock said prawns have been the family favourite this Christmas, like always. Picture: Lacee Froeschl

Local seafood markets have reported “crazy” business so far this festive season, with a Maryborough wholesaler shifting more than two-tonne of prawn.

Fraser Coast locals don’t call it a Christmas without a smorgasbord of seafood spread across the Christmas table.

As expected, prawns have been the biggest hit at Sugar Coast Seafoods.

“We’ve sold at least two tonne already and have another two tonne to sell,” owner Loretta Schwarzrock said.

Christmas week weather forecast for Coast

Even the Grinch gets in the spirit on Christmas street

At the Hardwood St shop, cooked prawns are going from $24/kg to $38/kg but a lot of the cheaper prawns have already been snapped up.

Woolworths announced earlier this month that rock lobsters would sell for $20 each – half the price of this time last year – due to purchasing an oversupply from WA farmers.

Local stories have been sold out

Mrs Schwarzrock said because of the slashed prices, the fancy Christmas treat was also proving popular.

“Our business has been really busy leading up to Christmas as people are very organised and have already bought their prawns frozen,” she said.

WINNER: Coast’s best butcher as voted by you

As you unwrap presents, think of what can be recycled

“There have been lots of pre-Christmas parties as well.”

Urangan Fisheries have already recorded a popular theme among cooked and raw prawn and lobster.

Paul Hodson said half-shell oysters, bugs, scallops and champagne crays were also going quick.

He said there was still “plenty of stock available” from their refrigerated showcase and freezers.

Their oysters are going from $22.50 per dozen up to $68.30 for the dearest seafood products.

“Business has been steady with the support from our local customers,” he said.

It comes as Woolworths issued a total recall for its Cooked & Peeled Cocktail Prawns 1kg in VIC, SA, NT and WA, just days before Christmas.

The prawns originating from Thailand were recalled due to “potential microbial contamination”.