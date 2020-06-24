Local AFL is here to stay

Wide Bay AFL - Bay Power (Blue) v Hervey Bay Bombers (Black) - Josh Wheeler (Power) and Luke O'Toole (Bombers) get in to a scuffle during a heated match.

AFL: In the rugby league stronghold of Queensland, the AFL Wide Bay competitions have held a special place in the hearts of locals.

AFL Wide Bay features teams from Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Bundaberg.

Hervey Bay has been ­enjoying recent success and holds the men and women's senior flags and men's reserves flag.

Bay Power's Marcus Dyson also last year repeated his 2018 success by retaining the Stedman Medal as the best and fairest player of the competition.

Dyson finished six points clear of Hervey Bay Bombers player Jack O'Connell.

The inaugural women's competition was held in 2018 and was won by the Hervey Bay Bombers.

Yet to be defeated in three seasons, the team completed a hat-trick of premierships this year after the season was called short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The men's and junior competitions were also suspended before a ball was bounced in anger and will start their seasons next month.

Wide Bay AFL president Anthony Stothard is excited for the upcoming abridged season.

"It has been a challenging few months but it will be great to have local football back on the fields," he said.

The administrator believes the longevity of the sport in the Wide Bay region can be traced back to the club's hard-working volunteers.

"We have had success due to the hard work and passion that the clubs display each and every season for the sport," he said.

The Wide Bay AFL directors and clubs meet in Hervey Bay this Sunday to discuss the final details of the resumption of play.

"If we continue to show the passion and effort over the next few years I believe the sport will continue to prosper within the region," Stothard said.

The Chronicle has been honoured to cover and report on AFL and the other local sports over the paper's 160-year history and today we flashback to some of the important moments over the past few years.

Former sports editors Richard Harvey, Matthew McInerney and Griffith Thomas paint a picture of the passion and efforts that made some of the significant moments in local AFL season's past