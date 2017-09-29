36°
Local artist paints the Bay gold in Picasso inspired mural

ARTISTIC: Artist Akos Juhasz spent nearly three weeks creating the mural in Hervey Bay which features the famous works of Picasso, Gustav Klimt, Johannes Vermeer and Van Gogh.
Inge Hansen
by

AKOS Juhasz has certainly made his mark on Hervey Bay - quite literally.

After three weeks of hard work, the Hungarian artist has completed his mural inspired by famous artists including Picasso, Gustav Klimt, Johannes Vermeer and Van Gogh.

When Fraser Coast Regional Council approached Akos, he couldn't say no.

"They wanted me to do something art related so when someone sees the building the first thing they think is art and that's how I came up with the design," he said.

"Even if people don't know the name of the artists, they will recognise the artwork."

One of the more delicate elements of the painting was gold leaf gilding which involved using mock gold as thick as an atom.

Having been approached by passers- by complimenting his work, it was "mission accomplished" for Akos.

You can see the mural on the corner of Main Street and Old Maryborough Road. 

