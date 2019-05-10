Local artist takes on world's negativity with bright colours

POSITIVE VIBES: Priscilla Ransley's exhibition Ode to Joy is at Hervey Bay Regional Art Gallery until Sunday, June 9.

AN ARTIST with a zest for life and a passion for bright colours will showcase her work in an exhibition at Hervey Bay Regional Gallery this month.

The talent behind the paintings is Hervey Bay local Priscilla Ransley.

Mrs Ransley started the project to combat negative energy she was feeling in the community.

It is her first solo exhibition and took more than three years to finish.

"People are becoming depressed and losing confidence in society," Mrs Ransley said.

"There's no such thing as an ideal paradise in our world, but by the heavens it comes pretty close, especially here in Hervey Bay."

Mrs Ransley was diagnosed with cancer halfway through creating the 17-piece exhibition called Ode to Joy.

She said trying to finish her pieces during that time was a struggle because she was so ill.

"To try and paint happy during that time was very challenging, not only as an artist but as a person who was suffering," she said.

Despite her suffering, Mrs Ransley remains positive and promises her work will lift the spirits of those who view it.

Complementing the theme of joy is the gallery's second exhibition by local artist Janet Heisner.

Aptly titled Hope, Mrs Heisner's exhibition of masks used in radiation therapy arose from dealing with her husband Kerry's battle with aggressive skin cancer.

She said while the radiation was harrowing for her husband, the feeling of hope was palpable in the waiting room and the end of therapy was celebrated by patients and staff with the presentation of masks used during treatment.

"I hope this exhibition will give the public more of an in-depth recognition of the personal journeys that all patients, families, doctors, nurses and staff go through," she said.

Both exhibitions open tonight.

Ode to Joy is held until Sunday, June 9 and Hope is held until Sunday, June 16.