Hervey Bay Bowls Club back in business - Denis Hancock ready to bowl as opponent Peter Quinn waits his turn.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Bowls

Local bowlers welcome return after sport shutdown

BRENDAN BOWERS
18th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
L AWN BOWLS: After taking a $30,000 hit, Hervey Bay Bowls Club secretary Brian Stumer is glad the greens are open again.

Stumer said the club spent about that amount on upkeep throughout the coronavirus shutdown, with no income coming in.

Now a sense of normality is returning to the greens with bowlers returning to match training this week.

Chairman Denis Hancock was one of the bowlers who took the opportunity to roll some bowls down.

“It is great to be back on the green and see the smiling faces of other members,” Hancock said.

The club reopened this week with bowlers able to have a bowl, have a chat inside the club and attempt to return to their form prior to the shutdown. Under the current restrictions the club are allowed twenty bowlers in each zone with the club operating two zones.

“We are abiding by all the government requirements and are looking forward to the further easing of restrictions next month,” he said.

Stumer summed up the mood of the returning bowlers.

“They are all happy to be out of lockdown and are glad to have the opportunity to have a drink and socialise,” he said.

He urged the community to visit the club’s Facebook page to keep up to date with what the club has planned over the next few months.

