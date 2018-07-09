Local business in court over thousands of debt

A BUNDABERG firm that claims it is owed more than $14,000 by a Fraser Coast construction group.

A BUNDABERG firm that claims it is owed more than $14,000 by a Fraser Coast construction group has filed for the debtor company to be wound up in the Supreme Court.

Bundaberg Sandblasting Pty Ltd made an application for the winding up of L&M Constructions Group Pty Ltd on the grounds of insolvency in Brisbane on June 11.

Trading as Bay City Engineering, the Dundowran-based company allegedly owes Bundaberg Sandblasting Pty Ltd $14,145.70.

The amount was contained in an affidavit by Bundaberg Sandblasting director Wayne Denis Edwards.

"I have inspected the records of the applicant in relation to the respondent's account with the applicant," Mr Edwards's affidavit stated.

"On April 23, 2018 the respondent was indebted to the applicant in the sum of $14,145.70, which sum was then due and payable."

The invoice for the amount was issued on September 14, 2017. A creditor of L&M Constructions Group, Bundaberg Sandblasting required the company to pay the owed amount within 21 days after services were provided - which it had stated in a statutory demand it presented to the debtor company on April 23. The abrasive blasting and spray painting specialist is understood to be the largest facility north of Brisbane dedicated to a diverse range of stripping methods. On June 7, David Orr of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsue consented to be appointed by the Supreme Court as liquidator of L&M Constructions Group Pty Ltd.

The application for winding up will be heard in Brisbane on July 16 at 9.30am. According to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), L&M Constructions Group Pty Ltd was first registered as a company four years ago. The corporate regulator listed the company's principle place of business as at Dundowran.