Clem Way from Budget Ultra House Wash.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Business

Local business ready to clean up after COVID-19

BRENDAN BOWERS
11th May 2020 8:00 AM
The team at Budget Ultra House Wash is already planning for life after the coronavirus shutdown.

Business owners Clem and Mel Way bought the well-established local business two years ago and were working hard to build the business up until the pandemic hit.

"We were travelling fine and then it just stopped as everything shut down," Clem said.

He estimates 90 per cent of their business has been lost during the shutdown but remains positive it will return once businesses are back up and running.

"It may take 12 to 18 months but it will bounce back," he said.

Clem and Mel are walking the talk and are searching for a labourer to assist them once business returns.

"We want to employ a casual labourer who can assist in doing the hard yards with us" Clem said.

He understands that it is not easy work and they are after a person who has a working at heights certificate.

"We do a range of jobs including house washing, gutter cleaning, mould removal, window and driveway cleaning and the installation of gutter covers for houses," Clem said.

"We also have a toll free number 1800 063 074, just give us a call."

