Local businesses ready to blossom through mentoring program

PRIME Property has operated in Hervey Bay for three years and owner Claire Blignaut says it's now time for the business to hit the next level.

She hopes heading to the Business Accelerator Clinic session next week will giver her guidance to expand her business.

Aimed at helping established businesses grow, a three-hour information session will be held both on August 1-2.

Organised by BerWin and Voyager Strategies, the courses will run at Oceans Resort & Spa Hervey Bay starting at 8am both days.

Interest will be sought among attendees for a 1-on-1 mentoring program to offer businesses ongoing support and training, called The Accelerator Program, which Ms Blignaut said she will be enquiring about.

"We'd really like generate more business, which would then result in hiring more staff," she said.

"Hopefully they can point me in the right direction."

Voyager Strategies director John Hemphill, who will lead the clinics next week, said attendees will be provided with a diagnostic of their business highlighting gaps in their performance.

He has seen the results of the 1-on-1 mentoring program in other states and said many of the participating businesses indicated to improve sales which resulted in hiring more locals.

"There will be six local mentors in the program, and participants will take part in a couple of workshops and complete courses online," Mr Hemphill said.

"At the information sessions, we will introduce businesses to what they need to do to grow a business, and sharing our views, methodology, and talking about growth models."

Mr Hemphill said businesses from a wide variety of sectors would benefit from both the information sessions and the program.

"The program is for businesses interested in growing, and if a business is going to grow, you need to invest in it," he said.

"The program has been long-running in Victoria, where 113 businesses have completed it over the years, with businesses reporting to now generating a 10 percent in growth of sales and jobs."

Tickets for the Business Accelerator Clinic are $15 each.

To book, go online to frasercoasttickets.com.au/event/business-accelerator-clinic-7456.

To learn more go to berwin.org.au/business-accelerator.