Great honour: local to select Commonwealth Baton Relay bearers

Australia's Robert De Castella races over the finishing line to clinch the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games marathon, in Brisbane, Australia, Oct. 8, 1982. He was timed at 2 hours 9.18 minutes, with Tanzania's Jumm Ikangaa second and England's Michael Gratton in third place. (AP Photo)

A FRASER COAST businessman has been chosen to select bearers in the Queens Baton Relay to usher in the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in 2018.

The relay will travel south along the Queensland coast and pass through Hervey Bay and Maryborough on it's way to the Gold Coast and outstanding locals have been nominated by the public to carry it along the route.

Mr Winter is a well known Fraser Coast business identity and mentor, as well as being both the Governor of Rotary International and CEO of local charity Artbank Australia.

He also works as a specialist advisor to the Rotary Foundation in Chicago which disperses over $240million in aid around the world each year and travels extensively throughout Central and South America, Korea and the US in various charitable and business roles.

It is this work that has seen him recognised by the Games Committee.

"As much as it's a great honour to be asked to select these runners, it's almost a shame because I'd really like to be a part of the relay myself" Mr Winter said.

"But there are plenty of other deserving individuals who get to take part and be recognised for the work they do in their communities," he said.

"The Relay is a great way of the entire country participating in some small way in a much larger event, and hopefully we can get some local promotional coverage on the world stage during it."

On an ambitious journey to connect with the modern and diverse Commonwealth of today, the GC2018 Queen's Baton Relay will achieve two records.

It will be the longest in history and the most accessible ever, not just passing through but spending time in each community it visits.

The GC2018 QBR began at Buckingham Palace on Commonwealth Day, Monday 13 March 2017.

At a commencement ceremony Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II placed her message into the Baton and entrusted it to the first Batonbearer.

The Queen's Baton will visit all nations and territories of the Commonwealth for 388 days over 230,000km.

The Baton will travel on an international sector for 288 days through Africa, the Americas, Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Oceania before arriving in Australia.

The QBR will take the Baton to more than one third of the world's population, shining a spotlight on the Gold Coast and the great Games to come.

Starting its Australian journey on 25 December 2017, the Baton will travel for 100 days through Australian Celebration Communities across all states and territories.

When the Queen's Baton arrives on the Gold Coast for the XXI Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony on 4 April 2018, the entire Commonwealth will have been a part of the journey, giving everyone the opportunity to share the dream.

Her Majesty The Queen, or Her representative, will remove the message from the Baton and read it aloud to officially open the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.