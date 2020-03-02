Local clubs supported with Hervey Bay RSL community grants

GRANTS: Thirty-five community groups and individuals have received a financial boost thanks to grants totalling more than $100,000 from Hervey Bay RSL.

On Thursday recipients in the latest round of the Hervey Bay RSL community grants received funding for their clubs and organisations.

The recipients included Bay Power AFL, Bayside Transformations, Hervey Bay Woodcraft Club, Wide Bay Gymnastics, Fraser Coast Wheelchair Basketball and Hervey Bay PCYC. The Hervey Bay PCYC said it was humbled to receive its grant and would use the funds to continue to support at-risk youth in the community.

Fraser Coast Wheelchair Basketball said it would use funds to buy training equipment. Michael Oxley was thankful of the support for Fraser Coast Wheelchair Basketball.

“We really appreciate their support and it shows that we are becoming more recognised within the community,” Mr Oxley said.