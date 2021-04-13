Menu
The Burgowan Number 12 mine in 1997. Photo: Contributed
Local coal mining history unearthed in new displays

Stuart Fast
13th Apr 2021 10:00 AM
Coal mining is an important part of Howard and the Burrum District’s history and Fraser Coast Regional Council installing two historic boilers in the area to promote that history.

Council will install one of the seven-metre-long boilers from the Burgowan Number 12 Mine at the RV stopover site on Steley Street, Howard and the other on the corner of Williams and Burrum Street at the entrance to the Howard Museum.

Councillor James Hansen said information displays will outline the history of the boilers and the Burrum District link to coal mining.

The Burgowan Number 12 Mine Boilers. Photo: Contributed
“The Burgowan Number 12 Mine, which was on Churchill Mines Road, operated from 1910 to 1977,” Cr Hansen said.

In its heyday the Burrum District was the second largest producing coal field in Queensland.

Howard was the centre of the Burrum Coal Mining region where up to 94 shaft and tunnel mines extracted more than 14 million tonnes of coal from nine seams.

Coal from the mines, clustered around Howard and Torbanlea, powered sugar mills, Maryborough foundries and the Gympie gold fields and was processed into coking coal and coal gas.

Cr Hansen said the Council was able to collect some items from the site to be used in public art displays.

“Some are on display in the Howard Museum, some were used to decorate planter boxes located around the town centre and a poppet wheel was used as part of the Howard entry statement from the Bruce Highway on William Street,” he said.

“The boilers will add an eye-catching memorial and spark interest in the regional history.”

The Council will continue to liaise with local community groups and contractors to have the boilers in place in time for the Burrum Coal Festival in July.

