Local cop's heartfelt road safety plea

Senior Constable Mel Ryan signing her pledge for Fatality Free Friday in May this year. Felicity Ripper

POLICE officer Senior Constable Melanie Ryan from the Maryborough Police Patrol Group Crime Prevention is a familiar face around the region.

This Christmas the veteran cop has a heartfelt message for all road users.

After two decades in the police force, Snr Const Ryan has witnessed the devastating effects of the state's road toll both personally and professionally.

Unfortunately it was this year that a car crash changed her daughter's life forever.

"This year my daughter experienced first hand what it was like to lose a loved and very dear friend in a fatal car crash in March,” Snr Const Ryan said.

The crash victim was only 17 and had a twin sister.

"As a police officer, we process what we need to, to ensure we get through incidents like these but as a parent, I personally would have to say it was the most gut wrenching and hardest job,” Snr Const Ryan continued.

"Not only did I have the tell my daughter the news but I also had to console her, be there for her, and see her go through so many emotions.

"To the beautiful life lost and the family working through ways to grieve, focusing on getting through each day without their child, and sister my thoughts are always with you.”

The passionate police officer said her greatest wish would be that no family ever has to go through that pain and grief and "for us all to really think about how a split second decision on the road can have lifelong impacts for so many people”.

"Please drive safe, speak up if you don't feel safe in a car or anywhere, and most importantly as a driver please remember you are carrying very precious cargo - yourself and your passengers,” she said.

"With Christmas tomorrow, it is important to keep in your thoughts those that are without their loved ones.

"Be kind to one another, particularly on the roads.”