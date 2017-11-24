Menu
Local couple win trip to Fraser Island

WINNER GRINNER: Tom and Mary Mullen with Fraser Shores Retirement resort manager, Sharyn Pike.
WINNER GRINNER: Tom and Mary Mullen with Fraser Shores Retirement resort manager, Sharyn Pike. Jodie Callcott
Jodie Callcott
by

AN Urraween couple have won a trip to Fraser Island's Kingfisher Bay Resort by entering a competition through Fraser Shores Retirement Villages.

Mary Mullen and husband Tom visited the Fraser Shores Lifestyle Festival Open Day in early November, where they entered the competition.

Mrs Mullen said her "positive thinking won the prize" and is looking forward to the two-night stay at the four-star resort.

"Every time I enter a competition, I think I'm going to win," she said.

"I'm looking forward eating, drinking and relaxing, it's a beautiful spot."

Mrs Mullens will celebrate her 70th birthday next year and had planned to go to Fraser Island with family to celebrate.

"I was so excited because we had planned to go over to the Island anyway in January, because it's my 70th birthday," she said.

"A lady rung me up and I thought I had won the prize, but she was enquiring about our interest in living at Fraser Shores.

"Two days later, Sharyn rung me up to say I won the prize."

This is the second Mrs Mullens has won a prize to Fraser Island, previously winning a dinner for two at Kingfisher Bay Resort.

