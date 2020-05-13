Peloton riding set to return for local cycling club

Fraser Coast Cycling Club ready to return to riding in groups of ten.

Fraser Coast Cycling Club ready to return to riding in groups of ten.

C YCLING: For Fraser Coast Cycling Club president Steve Case, it has been a cyclist's dream getting to share the road with fewer vehicles due to pandemic travel restrictions.

He knows with restrictions being loosened, however, things will slowly return to normal.

"I rode 100km on the weekend through Mungar and Tiaro and only two cars passed me," Case said.

From this weekend, cyclists will be able to ride in groups of 10 and the club is getting ready.

"We are having a planning meeting on Thursday to ensure we comply with the requirements," Case said.

Plans to be considered include arranging group rides from Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

"If interest is for groups of more than 10 riders, we will stagger times to ensure we adhere to the guidelines," he said.

While restrictions remain in place, the club is still advocating for members to ride on their own or with a partner.

"I am excited about the opportunity to ride in a group again," Case said.

Club riders interested in joining one of the group rides should check the club's Facebook page on Thursday evening where details will be displayed.