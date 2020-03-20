Menu
Hervey Bay Equestrian Centre - Xtreme Cowboy Racing to go ahead this Sunday - Andy Riley from Hervey Bay on Dusty earlier this year.
Horses

Extreme Cowboys still racing in Hervey Bay on Sunday

BRENDAN BOWERS
20th Mar 2020 12:00 AM
COWBOY RACING: At least one sporting event will be held on the Fraser Coast this weekend.

The Southern Cross Extreme Cowboys regional championships are proceeding in Hervey Bay on Sunday.

"The club is following all requirements as issued by the government and taking precautions to ensure the safety of all involved," club president Natasha Walker said.

Thirty-three riders will ride and be judged by international clinician Magen Warlick.

The event commences at 11am at the Hervey Bay Equesttrain Centre, 92 Buckley Road Hervey Bay.

