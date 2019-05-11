Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Local financial firm awarded factory's first contract

Blake Antrobus
by
11th May 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRASER Coast financial firm Ulton will help develop the financial model for the munition factory's business plan, project executives have confirmed.

NIOA's strategic advisor Max Voigt said the project's executives would be in keeping with their intention to use local companies during the project's construction phase wherever possible.

He said Ulton, a long-time partner of the NIOA business, would be providing financial services for the joint venture.

The company was announced as the first local contractor for the ambitious $60 million project at Thursday's public information session in Maryborough.

Dozens of other local businesses, ranging from electricians to welders, have expressed interest in working on the factory during its construction phase over the next few years.

"Thursday's event had an unprecedented attendance for a Chamber of Commerce-organised event," Mr Voigt said.

"This is state-of-the-art technology and there's a lot of opportunity for skilled people. (There's also) the potential for a wider munitions industry footprint for the Fraser Coast.

"There are opportunities for schools, particularly local ones, to become partners of the project and get young students interested in science and technology."
 

fcbusiness fcdevelopment fraser coast maryborough maryborough munitions factory
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    premium_icon Cashless card critics have warning for Hinkler voters

    Politics Kathryn Wilkes has a message for Hinkler voters - be careful who you vote for

    TOP 10 SALES: Home near shopping district tops real estate

    premium_icon TOP 10 SALES: Home near shopping district tops real estate

    News The land, which spans 1081 sq m, was valued in June 2018 at $157,500

    MUSIC FESTIVAL: Five things you need to know about By the C

    premium_icon MUSIC FESTIVAL: Five things you need to know about By the C

    News Everything you need to know ahead of the music festival.

    We’re drinking to get drunk. Stop making excuses

    premium_icon We’re drinking to get drunk. Stop making excuses

    Opinion Australians’ relationship with alcohol is riddled with dysfunction