Local financial firm awarded factory's first contract

FRASER Coast financial firm Ulton will help develop the financial model for the munition factory's business plan, project executives have confirmed.



NIOA's strategic advisor Max Voigt said the project's executives would be in keeping with their intention to use local companies during the project's construction phase wherever possible.



He said Ulton, a long-time partner of the NIOA business, would be providing financial services for the joint venture.



The company was announced as the first local contractor for the ambitious $60 million project at Thursday's public information session in Maryborough.



Dozens of other local businesses, ranging from electricians to welders, have expressed interest in working on the factory during its construction phase over the next few years.



"Thursday's event had an unprecedented attendance for a Chamber of Commerce-organised event," Mr Voigt said.



"This is state-of-the-art technology and there's a lot of opportunity for skilled people. (There's also) the potential for a wider munitions industry footprint for the Fraser Coast.



"There are opportunities for schools, particularly local ones, to become partners of the project and get young students interested in science and technology."

