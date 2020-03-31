Local golfers wait to see if they made the cut

Golf clubs await decision on state of play due to COVID-19 pandemic

Golf clubs await decision on state of play due to COVID-19 pandemic

GOLF: After following all guidelines as they have come to light it appears local golfers may be about to miss the cut at the coronavirus championships.

On Monday Golf Australia advised golf clubs to close until further notice.

Golf Australia chairman Andrew Newbold said the recommendation was based on the Prime Minister's announcement on Sunday evening that outdoor gatherings were limited to two people.

Scott Morrison said all Australians should stay at home except for:

• Shopping for essentials

• Medical purposes

• Exercise

• Work and education, if you cannot work or learn remotely

Some premiers and chief ministers have already supported this view and reinforced to their residents that this advice should be followed. It is expected that states/territories will all take this position in coming days.

Newbold said government messaging had been clear on what constituted exercise and while golf was used as exercise for many, it was clear golf did not fall within the definition.

"Golf Australia acknowledges that some state and territory governments will provide additional information and we will keep you up to date as and when additional state and territory-based announcements are made so you are clear on the legalities of golf courses and their operations," he said.

"While this is a difficult time for the golf industry and wider society, Golf Australia is committed to working with clubs and facilities across the states and territories to ensure that we return a vibrant, strong industry."

Maryborough Golf Club has heeded the advice and is closed to competition golf.

A club spokesman said the club was awaiting further advice.

Hervey Bay Golf Club remains open but has limited all competitions to a two ball single Stableford 18 holes with a one tee start time.

It has urged members aged over 70 to stay at home.

Late yesterday afternoon the club were directed by the Queensland Police that golfers cannot use carts.

Players can only play if they walk.

The Chronicle will keep you updated on the status of local golf clubs through the pandemic.