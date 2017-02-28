Courses for councillors could cost ratepayers over $90,000

IN HANDING down their report into the Fraser Coast Regional Council in 2016, the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning said it was "yet to see any evidence that councillors are willing to work together as a team".

The agenda for Wednesday's council meeting outlines the discussion of available courses for councillors to improve on issues outlined in the report, including "councillor awareness and understanding of legislated roles and responsibilities".

The councillors are going to discuss the option of going back to school to improve their performances with courses in local government that could cost ratepayers $100,000.

The full cost of a 12-day, 14-unit diploma course is estimated at $9350 per councillor and ten councillors could attend if they decide to go down that path.

The courses are part of solutions from last year's November 9 meeting, where councillors David Lewis and Stuart Taylor moved to acknowledge the DILGP report and provide a report to progress the recommendations outlined by advisors.

The advisor's report found "a very high level of distrust" among the councillors which was "arguably affecting the effectiveness of council".

Council documents recommend a Diploma for Elected Members, available through the Local Government Association of Queensland which covers areas of "councillor roles and responsibilities".

"More than 100 councillors have enrolled in at least one unit in the course," a spokesperson from the LGAQ said.

Another recommendation includes the company directors course through the Australian Institute of Company Directors, which claims to provide attendees with "the knowledge you need to ensure you understand your role and the compliance issues for your board".

In a similar vein, the total cost is $9399 for non-members.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft was contacted for comment, but did not respond before print deadline.

Councillor Stuart Taylor said the intention to sign up for either course was a matter for further discussion tomorrow.

"I'm happy to discuss these issues with council, and consider any recommendation put before us," he said.