LOCAL GOVT MINISTER: The Mayor left me with no other option

THE Palaszczuk government is committed to transparency and accountability at all levels of government



This morning I directed that the mayor of the Fraser Coast Regional Council take remedial action to improve his performance.



Repeated findings of misconduct and inappropriate conduct against the mayor have left me with no other option.



I have been disheartened to see the continued complaints that have been made regarding the mayor.



My regard for councils and their leaders around the state is high, and therefore this is not a step I have taken lightly.



Throughout Queensland's history there have been very few cases of local government representatives being suspended or removed, and there is a very good reason for that.



Councillors and mayors are democratically elected by their communities.



However, I simply cannot stand by as the adverse findings continue to mount up.



With the Fraser Coast community in mind, I implore the mayor to work co-operatively with all investigations currently under way for his region's future prosperity.



MARK FURNER



Minister for Local Government

