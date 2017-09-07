28°
News

LOCAL GOVT MINISTER: The Mayor left me with no other option

Local Government Minister Mark Furner.
Local Government Minister Mark Furner. Alistair Brightman

THE Palaszczuk government is committed to transparency and accountability at all levels of government

This morning I directed that the mayor of the Fraser Coast Regional Council take remedial action to improve his performance.

Repeated findings of misconduct and inappropriate conduct against the mayor have left me with no other option.

I have been disheartened to see the continued complaints that have been made regarding the mayor.

My regard for councils and their leaders around the state is high, and therefore this is not a step I have taken lightly.

Throughout Queensland's history there have been very few cases of local government representatives being suspended or removed, and there is a very good reason for that.

Councillors and mayors are democratically elected by their communities.

However, I simply cannot stand by as the adverse findings continue to mount up.

With the Fraser Coast community in mind, I implore the mayor to work co-operatively with all investigations currently under way for his region's future prosperity.

MARK FURNER

Minister for Local Government
 

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  chris loft fccouncil letter local government minister mark furner

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Woman fined $1500 over crash that killed unborn baby

Woman fined $1500 over crash that killed unborn baby

The woman responsible for a head-on crash which caused a heavily pregnant Maryborough woman Rose Dale to miscarry on Christmas Eve has been sentenced in court.

Third anniversary interrupted by attempted robbery

Maggie and Philip Yong from Soy Asian Cuisine in Pialba.

It was a frightening anniversary surprise for the couple

Maryborough students teaching each other

Tinana State School Year 4 student Mataya Box works with Parke State School's Lily Connell-Mead during her powerpoint on the Engaging for the Endangered workshop at the Kids teaching kids sustainability and STEAM Symposium.

Kids teaching kids symposium

Search is on for owners of stolen jewellery

Maryborough police are searching for the owner of this stolen jewellery.

Police are searching for the owners of the jewellery

Local Partners