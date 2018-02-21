Menu
Former Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe leaves parliament after he resigned from his portfolio following the rail fails. Picture: Darren England
News

Local Govt Minister will meet with council today

Blake Antrobus
by
21st Feb 2018 5:00 AM

LOCAL Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe will visit the Fraser Coast today less than a week after dismissing former mayor Chris Loft.

It marks Mr Hinchliffe's first visit to the Fraser Coast despite repeated calls from the sacked mayor to visit while considering his dismissal.

Mr Hinchliffe told the Chronicle he would meet with members and representatives from the Fraser Coast Regional Council to discuss "economic opportunities" for the region.

"Given recent events, I know that local businesses and the community are craving certainty - and we're determined to deliver that certainty," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"A lot of the investment we're seeing in the region is the result of Palaszczuk Government programs, including our $400 million Local Government grants program Works for Queensland.

"I'll work closely with Fraser Coast Regional Council, Bruce Saunders, business and members of the local community to ensure we continue delivering for this region."

Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm said council welcomes Mr Hinchliffe's visit and "looks forward to having some open and frank discussion on a wide range of issues, including the dismissal of the former mayor."

Mr Loft was the first Queensland mayor in history to be dismissed by the State Government.

Speculation about the decision had been building since former minister Mark Furner issued a notice of intention to suspend him last year.

A UQ law expert told the Chronicle that Mr Loft may still be able to appeal the decision through the Supreme Court.

A by-election date has yet to be announced by the Electoral Commission Queensland.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
