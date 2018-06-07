LOCAL GRANT: $158k to encourage women into sport

A LACK of amenities at the Dundowran Equestrian Park meant sporting groups and events were being turned away because the association couldn't cater to their numbers.

But a major sporting grant from the State Government will ensure the group can host bigger events and encourage more women and girls to ride in the future.

The Dundowran Equestrian Park Association received $158,000 to construct a new unisex block with two showers, a bathroom with a toilet and shower for people with a disability and a parents room.

Association treasurer Lyndel Roos said the funding would go a long way to improve the club's current features and help more women get into riding.

"We have a lot of volunteers, disabled riders and able-bodied riders that come out here, and all we've had is one disabled shower and toilet facility, which is just not suitable," Ms Roos said.

"It's especially unsuitable when the majority of riders are female."

Ms Roos said the group previously wouldn't plan some events because they simply couldn't cater for it.

"We'd say we couldn't host certain events because there were too many people and not enough facilities, so people would try and find another venue that could suit," she said.

"For us, it now means we can go plan bigger, more inclusive events and be able to cater everyone."

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the new facilities would help the club host more inclusive activities for Fraser Coast residents.

"These new facilities will address some of the long-standing barriers discouraging more women and girls from being a part of the equestrian world," Mr Saunders said.

The funding was awarded under the State Government's new Female Facilities Program, established to help meet the current and future needs of women and girls to get out and get active.