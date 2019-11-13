LOCAL HEROES: ’It was like a wall of flame coming at you’

Volunteer firefighters from Nikenbah as well as other Rural Fire Service crews after battling a blaze in Kilkivan on Tuesday night/Wednesay morning.

AFTER sending a crew to help battle the Sunshine Coast blazes, Nikenbah's Rural Fire Service has once again sent heroes out to help another area.

Talking to the Chronicle while riding in the fire truck on the way to fight a major bushfire near Kilkivan, volunteer firefighter and division 8 councillor Denis Chapman said home was always in the back of the fireys' mind.

"We made sure we still had a truck back home and the support of the other Fraser Coast RFS because there is such a great fire risk at the moment," he said.

"But part of being with the RFS is going and helping other crews in other areas because when the time comes they come and help us.

"We all work together to protect our communities."

Cr Chapman, who has been a firefighter since he was 18, was deployed with crews to Kilkivan (on Tuesday) as well as the Sunshine Coast.

He described the moment a blaze he was fighting on the Sunshine Coast jumped a river.

"It was like a wall of flame coming at you, the smoke from the banksia bush was incredible," he said.

"We were doing 10-12 hour shifts on the Sunny Coast.

"They are special people, firefighters.

"They put their life on the line to try and save lives and property.

"Whenever there is an emergency we are there, we do everything from flood recovery, to chainsaw work in cyclone preparation and even car accidents.

"We might be saving grass for someone's cattle or someone's house or even a town.

The flames of a Sunshine Coast fire volunteer firies from Nikenbah travelled down to help fight earlier this week and across the weekend. Denis Chapman

"All we ask is for people to abide by the rules while it is so dry."