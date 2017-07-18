LOCAL HEROES: Nominate an everyday hero on the Coast

Queensland Police Credit Union CEO with Everyday Heroes award winner and Cherbourg firefighter Cameron Bond at last year's award ceremony.

FRASER Coast residents have the chance to honour frontline and public service workers with the 2017 QBANK Everyday Heroes Awards.

QBANK CEO Mike Currie is calling on Fraser Coast residents to nominate local heroes who have made a difference in the community and dedicate their time to bettering the lives of others.

Award winners can receive up to $1000 in prize money, with a further $1000 donated to a charity of the recipient's choice.

Nominate at www.qbank. com.au/community-proud/ everyday-heroes-awards. Entries close on September 1.