Local JPs celebrated at centenary celebration

Some of the Fraser Coast's active JPs, with Magistrate Stephen Guttridge (centre, front row) at the weekend's Queensland Justices Association centenary meeting. Ray Ivins is pictured sitting to the left of Mr Guttridge. Annie Perets

FROM tagging along to a police raid which uncovered "truckloads” of child pornography, to meeting up with strangers at ungodly hours to sign paperwork - Ray Ivins has seen it all as a Justice of the Peace.

The retired field engineer has helped countless numbers of people since he became a JP 40 years ago, a role he proudly still holds.

His long service to the community was recognised at the weekend at a local Queensland Justices Association meeting, which also celebrated 100 years of the state-wide organisation.

Mr Ivins, who moved to Hervey Bay from Brisbane seven years ago, said there was more to being a JP than simply giving away autographs.

"There's a thought process involved as you need to look at people's personal situations process,” Mr Ivins said.

"There is a little bit of study involved, but I definitely recommend for people to become a Justice of the Peace for the community service.”

Queensland Justices Association Hervey Bay branch chairman Eddie Frost said JPs in the community came from all walks of life and backgrounds, as demonstrated by Mr Ivins.

The local group participates in regular meet-ups to provide support and training for JPs.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge, who first became an JP himself while working as a probation and parole officer in the 1980s, was the special guest for the centenary celebration.