25°
Community

Local kids to test Healthy Lifestyle app

Emily Black | 10th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
FUTURE MINDS: Flyn Abercrombie, Matthew Harris, Thomas Payne and Shreya Tekumalla.
FUTURE MINDS: Flyn Abercrombie, Matthew Harris, Thomas Payne and Shreya Tekumalla.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LOCAL Year 4 students from across the Hervey Bay region are invited to test new app software at Fraser Coast Regional Library on August 19.

Silicon Coast Extracurricular Code School director Ann Moffatt said SCXCS developed the Healthy Lifestyle App on behalf of Hervey Bay Sunrise Rotary Club and the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.

"The app was developed following a request from Danny Mattsson from the local Hervey Bay Sunrise Rotary," Ms Moffatt said.

"I understand rotary did a study on how to address childhood obesity and found that if Year 4 children are taught healthy eating and exercising habits it lasts them a lifetime."

Mr Mattsson said the app would be released this September, and was confident for local success, before being picked up nationally and globally, in a bid to change the eating habits of young children, who could influence their parents to make better choices too.

"We've seen this model work for recycling and smoking, where children learn about recycling at school, and smoking through advertising."

He explained children repeated the message to their parents, ultimately convincing them to recycle correctly, or quit smoking, having a huge impact in these areas and they were confident the model would work via this app to help curb obesity.

"Obesity is a global problem, when Rotary looked into the statistics they're overwhelming and it not only puts a straight on our health system, but it costs the community a lot of money."

Ms Moffat said not only did Rotary plan to distribute the app on a global scale, the National Health and Medial Research Council requested an official reference to their website, nrv.gov.au, as the information was inline with their guidelines.

"The organisations need students to try and find as many bugs as they can, and the one who finds the most will win a $50 iTunes voucher," she said.

"The developers say there are no bugs, but there is a theorem in computing that once the last bug is found in an app, there is still one more to find."

Ms Moffatt said not only would children be testing the app, children had also developed it.

"Four of our students, Thomas Payne, Shreya Tekumalla, Matthew Harris and Flyn Abercrombie have worked for nearly 18 months to build the app," she said.

"During the design phase they involved two local psychologists to ensure the app would engage the grade four kids, and a local dietician at the hospital gave advice on dietary aspects.

"We also have a grade-four reference group, of real grade four kids, who advised on whether they liked the design and would play the game.

"Those kids also had the job of testing the app to ensure it met their requirements.

"The team now thinks they have corrected all the bugs and the app is ready for intensive testing."

Mr Mattsson said many people in the community had come together to donate their time and expertise to the development of this app.

"At this stage we have probably only spent $200 on this project, with thanks to Ann's young team, who have worked for about 18 months to get it to this stage."

Mr Mattsson said if everything went to plan, the country could see real changes in obesity statistics within five to 10 years.

Students don't need to register and can just turn up to Fraser Coast Library, 161-179 Old Maryborough Rd, Hervey Bay on August 19, at 10am and the testing will run until noon.

Ms Moffatt said the library had devices on which kids could do the test, but if they wanted to take the app home for free, they would need to bring their own Apple device, whether it be an iPhone, iPad of MacBook.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccommunity fchealth fcschools fctechnology fcwhaton fcwhatson fcyouth

EXPLOSIVE: $170 million secret stash alleged at council

EXPLOSIVE: $170 million secret stash alleged at council

Claims $170 million in ratepayer money has been stashed in secret accounts are among the allegations in a leaked email to Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft.

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after hit by car in Hervey Bay

Ambulance, Emergency Services Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital and died days later.

Granville to host charity day for Deaf Services Qld

GOOD CAUSE: Soccer siblings Trinity McPhie, 9, and Kelsey McPhie, 6, will be part of the Granville Football Club's charity match on August 12.

The charity match will be held at Canning Park on Saturday.

Learn about M'boro's local history through the library

Hervey Bay library. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

The readings will be held on August 11 from noon.

Local Partners

Festival lures visitors to the Fraser Coast

“The Seafood Festival gives us a point of difference and allows us to draw people to the region."

VMR to reel in crowd for buy, swap and sell day

VMR Hervey Bay will host the Reels Buoys Toys event at Seafront Oval this Saturday, August 12.

Get some bucks for your unused fishing rods or marine equipment.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

THE grande dame of rock’n’roll Stevie Nicks has extended her 24 Karat Gold tour to Australia and she is bringing a very special guest with her.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

What's on the big screen this week

Al Gore giving his updated presentation in Houston, Texas in An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

AL GORE returns with his climate change sequel.

‘How dare you’: Stefanovic rips into Diana's royal butler

Today host bristles as butler criticizes Kate Midleton.

Investment opportunity awaits!

22 Colyton Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

This centrally located property is conveniently located in the popular suburb of Torquay with schools, general store, sporting grounds, aquatic centre, shopping...

OPPORTUNITY MEETS CONVENIENCE !!!

10 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

Residential Land 808m2 Block Walk to the shopping centre Close to the hospital and ... $179,000

808m2 Block Walk to the shopping centre Close to the hospital and schools Quiet Cul-de-sac location

NOTHING TO DO- JUST MOVE IN

2/20 Thomas Street, Pialba 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

2 bedrooms En-suite off main Large living area Air conditioned living area, fans throughout Study Nook Covered entertaining area Single lock up garage Low body...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Need great side access for the boat and the &#39;van?

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 $366,000

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite, aircon and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open...

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

BRAND NEW HOME; BRING THE FAMILY

Lot 24 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $455,000

4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Open plan living/dining area Seperate media room Double lock up garage with internal access Tiled throughout, including the under roof...

The Right Neighbourhood

4 Hudson Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $378,000

Spread over one generous-sized level, this modern three bedroom home offers a simple, open floor plan that works well in design. All rooms have built-in cupboards...

Great Value Home Bright and Airy, a Must See.

5 Picadilly Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Situated on a hill close to the hospital, with an open aspect catching all the breezes. Three comfortable, carpeted bedrooms, all with ceiling fans and built-ins...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE. LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first.

Hervey Bay property market on target

HEALTHY MARKET: REIQ zone chair Damian Raxach.

Hervey Bay rental vacancies tighten, indicating a market recovery.

GALLERY: The dream homes for sale on the Coast

Price: Offers exceeding $1.39M. Location: The Esplanade, Point Vernon. Agent: Prime Agents

Coast mansions some of the cheapest in Queensland

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage

FOR SALE: Beautiful church-turned-home now on market

HOLY SALE: A former church in North Toowoomba, that has been turned into a beautiful home, is now for sale.

Talk about a holy living experience