MRS BOBS MOB: Narelle Wicks and Sue Edward with their car Mrs Bob's Mob ahead of the 2018 Dunga Derby. Fellow driver Janelle Horne is absent. Blake Antrobus
Local ladies take up Bob's Mob mantle for Dunga Derby

Blake Antrobus
by
1st Aug 2018 12:00 AM
AFTER seeing her staff on the trail for the last three years, Narelle Wicks had a simple question.

"Why not allow me to go?”

And after rallying some friends to her cause, the co-owner of Bob's Tyres is ready to hit this year's Dunga Derby in the repurposed Mrs Bob's Mob.

It will be the fourth time the car has participated in the rally, but the first time an all-women team has been driving it.

Ms Wicks and her friends, Janelle Horne from Q-Mulching and Sue Edward from Ray Edward Real Estate, said the trio loved to support as many community-oriented causes in town as possible.

"It's reciprocal, the more you can help your own town, the more beneficial it will be,” Ms Wicks said.

"We all live here, we've raised our families here, and we like to reciprocate for the community, that's why we're involved.”

The rally is a major fundraiser for local charity Rally for a Cause and raises funds to assist Fraser Coast families with life- threatening medical conditions.

The team spent the afternoon being briefed on the rally and what the event involves.

"It's all for a good cause, so all three of us are looking forward to being a part of the journey,” Ms Wicks said.

Ms Edward, who will be participating in the rally for the first time, said it was all about supporting local families.

The four-day, 2000km coast-to-country adventure will start from the Hervey Bay RSL car park from 6.30am tomorrow.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

