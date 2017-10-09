30°
News

Local landscapes feature in exhibition

ON NOW: Henry Breikers with some of the works from his Landscapes Bcome Drawings and Paintings exhibition.
ON NOW: Henry Breikers with some of the works from his Landscapes Bcome Drawings and Paintings exhibition. Alistair Brightman

AFTER a career as an art teacher, Henry Breikers turned to focus on his personal creative work.

His latest exhibition, Landscapes Become Drawings and Paintings, is on display now at the Gatakers Artspace in Maryborough.

Just as the name says - it is a collection of images showcasing an array of landscapes from our beautiful country.

Many of the works would be recognisable to a Fraser Coast audience, featuring local sights.

"There's one looking towards Mount Penny from south of Tiaro, a view that many would recognise if they keep their eyes open while driving,” Mr Breikers said.

"Another focuses on a view in Gunalda.

"My works aren't completely realistic but people will engage with them fairly immediately because the subject matter is still very apparent.”

The Hervey Bay artist's display features 16 artworks in the form of acrylic paintings.

There are three other exhibitions also on display now at the Gatakers Artspace, including Double Vision by Kaye Higginson and Robyn Fuller, The Art of Embroidery by Heritage City Embroiderers, and The Best of Life by Artspace Life Drawing Group.

The exhibitions were launched at an opening night on Friday.

Gatakers Artspace, located on Kent St, is open daily and is free to the public.

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast in for a wet week

Fraser Coast in for a wet week

After an unusually. warm September, the Fraser Coast will feel some relief this week with rain and cool conditions on the horizon.

WATCH: Man treads water for 11 hours after capsize

He spent the night lost at sea.

MAYOR'S MESSAGE: Cultural shift at Fraser Coast council

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Mayor Chris Loft..

Wheels are in motion for a cultural shift at the council.

More than $9000 raised for family after crash tragedy

Bradley Davis with his beloved children, Baillee, Maddison and Jason

The campaign was started on gofundme.com.

Local Partners