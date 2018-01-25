Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Local larrikin in court for slapping pub bouncer with a thong

Glenn Craig Bailey, 44, of Point Vernon, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.
Glenn Craig Bailey, 44, of Point Vernon, leaves Hervey Bay Magistrates Court. Annie Perets
Annie Perets
by

A THONG slap has landed one local larrikin in court just in time for Australia Day.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard Glenn Craig Bailey had been drinking all day at an Esplanade pub when security told him it was time to go.

In response, Bailey removed his thongs and used one to hit a bouncer.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty yesterday to common assault, as well as obstructing police and failing to leave a premises when asked.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said Bailey, who was "extremely intoxicated" at the time, was asked to leave the venue because of his behaviour.

After a verbal altercation with staff Bailey walked onto a road, took off his shoes, and returned to give the employee a smack.

Following his arrest, Bailey would not cooperate with police officers when they tried to take his photo for a ban notice.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter said Bailey drank for 12-hours straight that day, and did not remember much of anything after walking into the venue.

The court heard Bailey, a recovering alcoholic, did not drink alcohol for six months prior to the Christmas period but decided to hit the booze for the silly season.

Bailey had stayed dry since the public incident, and was seeking counselling.

The victim was not injured by the thong.

Bailey was fined $800, and ordered to complete 40-hours of community service.

Topics:  australia day fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Missing Victorian boys found in Hervey Bay

Missing Victorian boys found in Hervey Bay

Missing Victorian boys found in Hervey Bay.

AUS DAY AWARDS: Quiet achiever named top local

Fraser Coast Citizen of the Year - Graham Richers.

Australia Day award winners on the Fraser Coast have been announced.

Breaking the barriers with a cuppa and a cop

Maryborough Police officers held their their first Coffee with a Cop, talking with the public at Alowishus Delicious café.

Positive policing

BREAKING: Minister moves to sack Mayor Loft

Mayor of the Fraser Coast Regional Council Chris Loft has been charged by the CCC.

New Local Govt Minister has issued a notice of intent to dismiss.

Local Partners