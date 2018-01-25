Local larrikin in court for slapping pub bouncer with a thong

A THONG slap has landed one local larrikin in court just in time for Australia Day.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard Glenn Craig Bailey had been drinking all day at an Esplanade pub when security told him it was time to go.

In response, Bailey removed his thongs and used one to hit a bouncer.

The 44-year-old pleaded guilty yesterday to common assault, as well as obstructing police and failing to leave a premises when asked.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said Bailey, who was "extremely intoxicated" at the time, was asked to leave the venue because of his behaviour.

After a verbal altercation with staff Bailey walked onto a road, took off his shoes, and returned to give the employee a smack.

Following his arrest, Bailey would not cooperate with police officers when they tried to take his photo for a ban notice.

Defence lawyer Warren Hunter said Bailey drank for 12-hours straight that day, and did not remember much of anything after walking into the venue.

The court heard Bailey, a recovering alcoholic, did not drink alcohol for six months prior to the Christmas period but decided to hit the booze for the silly season.

Bailey had stayed dry since the public incident, and was seeking counselling.

The victim was not injured by the thong.

Bailey was fined $800, and ordered to complete 40-hours of community service.