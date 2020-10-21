LOCAL LIVING: Candidates highlight connection to community

AS THE 2020 Queensland election draws closer, Fraser Coast candidates for Maryborough and Hervey Bay have responded to questions over the connection to the local areas.

Here’s what Maryborough candidates Bruce Saunders, Denis Chapman, Craig Armstrong and Samantha Packer have said.

Maryborough Candidates: Bruce Saunders for the ALP, Denis Chapman for the LNP, Samantha Packer for the Informed Medical Options Party, Craig Armstrong for the Greens, Sharon Lohse for One Nation and River Body for Legalise Cannabis Queensland.

Mr Saunders is the incumbent member for Maryborough with the ALP and said he loved his home of Maryborough.

“We need to keep beating down the door of the manufacturing companies and the halls of power to make sure our region is seen to invest in jobs, to deliver better health and education opportunities for the entire community.”

Maryborough LNP candidate and current council member Denis Chapman said he was a “local bloke”, saying he grew up in the region in various industries.

“The Maryborough electorate, where one’s money is one’s heart is,” he said.

“Voters can have absolute confidence that I will represent them fearlessly in the parliament as I have already demonstrated in the Regional Council.”

Greens candidate Craig Armstrong has lived in Maryborough for the past 27 years.

Informed Medical Options Party candidate Samantha Packer has lived in Maryborough for the past two years.

“The issue really isn’t who has lived here the longest … the community can be confident that I understand the issues on the ground because I have no agenda here other than to be the voice for the people,” she said.

One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse, Legalise Cannabis Party candidate River Body and Palmer United Party candidate Alexandar Sokolov have been contacted for comment.

Hervey Bay candidates Steve Coleman, Adrian Tantari, Damian Huxham, Amy Byrnes and Stuart Taylor have responded to living locally questions.

Hervey Bay candidates: Steve Coleman for the LNP, Adrian Tantari for the ALP, independent Stuart Taylor, Amy Byrnes for the Animal Justice Party, Damian Huxham for One Nation and Sonja Gerdsen for the Greens.

Mr Coleman is the LNP candidate and said he has lived in Hervey Bay since 2004 and has run several small business and has been involved in community groups.

“I believe Hervey Bay is one of the greatest places in Australia and I’m determined to drive investment and tourism into our local economy, to create secure jobs and get Queensland working again.”

ALP candidate Adrian Tantari said he currently lives in Maryborough where he works full time and looks after his disabled son.

While he lives in Maryborough he said “I will work to keep the people of the Hervey Bay electorate safe and will bring strong leadership as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. You will be hiring a fully qualified person who can get things done from day one.”

One Nation candidate Damian Huxham currently lives in Booral and before that he lived at Wondunna and Urangan.

Animal Justice Party candidate Amy Byrnes has lived in Hervey Bay for 10 years and said she was “lucky to live in such a beautiful place”.

“I am so dedicated to keep the wildlife and environment of Hervey Bay safe. Once we lose these natural wonders, they’re lost forever and we will lose a big part of what makes Hervey Bay what it is,” she said.

Independent candidate Stuart Taylor has lived in Hervey Bay for over 13 years and said “I am passionate about Hervey Bay and what it has to offer as a regional city”.

“Voters can be confident that I understand the local issues on the ground as I am the only candidate with experience working as an elected representative, having served as a councillor and deputy mayor for the last eight years.”

Greens candidate Sonja Gerdsen has been contacted for comment.