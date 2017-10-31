Local mum is sharing her journey for answers

International Positive Body Image speaker and Real Health ambassador Christie Kearney wants to share how she became happier and healthier.

MARYBOROUGH wife and mum Christie Kearney has found a health journey she had been looking for her entire life.

"This past year has been the toughest year for my family and I,” Mrs Kearney said.

"When my husband's health took a turn for the worse last year, I went looking for answers.

"At this time I was relieved to find answers for myself that I had been looking for my entire adult life.”

Now she wants to share what she has learned and the changes her family has made.

The 39-year-old believes the products in your home could be doing you more harm than good.

"My eyes have been opened to many different solutions that I strongly feel can help everyone live a happier and healthier future,” Mrs Kearney said.

"Certain ingredients that are in most homes have been linked to behaviour and developmental problems, allergies, anxiety, depression, digestive issues, just to name a few.

"Our teachers can be less stressed, sleep better, have more energy, build a stronger immune system and have a healthier frame of mind.

"Our children can have better school attendances, better sleep, better results.

"As parents we can have less stress, better sleep, more energy, overall happier and healthier.”

An International Positive Body Image speaker and Real Health ambassador, Mrs Kearney will share her journey at a free information night with Fraser Coast Strength and Conditioning owner Rob Attenborough, NLP coach timeline therapy practitioner, and medical receptionist and mum Tash Cornack.

For all attendees on the night, Fraser Coast Strength and Conditioning is offering two weeks free.