Community

Local mum is sharing her journey for answers

International Positive Body Image speaker and Real Health ambassador Christie Kearney wants to share how she became happier and healthier.
International Positive Body Image speaker and Real Health ambassador Christie Kearney wants to share how she became happier and healthier. contributed
Boni Holmes
by

MARYBOROUGH wife and mum Christie Kearney has found a health journey she had been looking for her entire life.

"This past year has been the toughest year for my family and I,” Mrs Kearney said.

"When my husband's health took a turn for the worse last year, I went looking for answers.

"At this time I was relieved to find answers for myself that I had been looking for my entire adult life.”

Now she wants to share what she has learned and the changes her family has made.

The 39-year-old believes the products in your home could be doing you more harm than good.

LIFESTYLE HELP: Christie Kearney found a health journey that has changed not only her life but that of her family and friends.
LIFESTYLE HELP: Christie Kearney found a health journey that has changed not only her life but that of her family and friends. contributed

"My eyes have been opened to many different solutions that I strongly feel can help everyone live a happier and healthier future,” Mrs Kearney said.

"Certain ingredients that are in most homes have been linked to behaviour and developmental problems, allergies, anxiety, depression, digestive issues, just to name a few.

"Our teachers can be less stressed, sleep better, have more energy, build a stronger immune system and have a healthier frame of mind.

"Our children can have better school attendances, better sleep, better results.

"As parents we can have less stress, better sleep, more energy, overall happier and healthier.”

An International Positive Body Image speaker and Real Health ambassador, Mrs Kearney will share her journey at a free information night with Fraser Coast Strength and Conditioning owner Rob Attenborough, NLP coach timeline therapy practitioner, and medical receptionist and mum Tash Cornack.

For all attendees on the night, Fraser Coast Strength and Conditioning is offering two weeks free.

Topics:  fcevent fchealth health advice tinana state school

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Service station, shopping complex approved by council

Service station, shopping complex approved by council

A DEVELOPMENT application for a new 24hr service station in has been approved by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off east coast of Australia

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has struck near New Caledonia, off the east coast of Australia.

A 7.0-MAGNITUDE earthquake has struck off Australia.

How soon is too soon to put your Christmas tree up?

When does the tree go up in your household? How soon is too soon?

It's obvious that the early Christmas marketing is working.

'He got out right next to us': John Farnham 60s concert

Aussie music legend John Farnham is coming to Hervey Bay next year.

'He was known as Johnny Farnham back in those days.'

Local Partners