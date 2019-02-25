Local mum to power lift at invite only event

POWER LIFTING:

Seana Malone is both excited and nervous as the date moves ever closer her Pro Raw event to be held as part of the Arnold Sports Festival to be held in Melbourne 15-17 March.

The Arnold Sports Festival has many different sports and exercise components that is attended by over 70,000 people over the three days.

The event named after Arnold Schwarzenegger who also makes the trip each year to attend.

As reported in the Fraser Coast Chronicle in November 2018, Malone won an invitation to compete in the Women's 75 + kilograms power lifting competition.

Malone has been working hard with coach Jay Hodges at the Elite Strength and Conditioning gym in Hervey Bay.

"I have worked my way back from injury to my shoulder's rotator cuff tendons and torn pectoral muscle and am ready to go.” Malone said.

Three years ago, when diagnosed with heart disease Malone made a promise that she is keeping.

"I made a promise to my three boys that I would get strong for them, so I can see them grow up to be fine young men,” Malone said.

It has been a tough battle training five to six times a week, but Malone is mentally as well as being physically strong.

Malone works full time as a Vocational Trainer and Assessor while training and raising her boys. "if you want it, you find the time,” Malone said.

Malone is grateful for the community support she is receiving in her quest to compete at Power Raw.

Dewi Twose from Just Men Barber shop and the Depot Expresso Bar are assisting in raising funds to assist with travel and accommodation costs.

Twose said "I like to help where I can and believe in locals helping locals.”

Malone has 3 lift components to her competition with a squat, bench press and dead lift. The weights are then combined for a total.

Malone is setting a goal she believes she can achieve. "I won the State title at 447.5 kilograms and believe I can get to 500 kilos,” Malone said.