Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Visitors from Brisbane Emily Graham, 7, Lachlan Graham, 13 with volunteer Lynette Andersen and Renay Graham on Australia Day at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum.
Visitors from Brisbane Emily Graham, 7, Lachlan Graham, 13 with volunteer Lynette Andersen and Renay Graham on Australia Day at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum. Jessica Lamb
News

Local museum named as finalist in state awards

Jessica Lamb
by
14th Oct 2019 8:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERVEY Bay Historical Village and Museum was named a finalist in state achievement awards.

The local volunteer-run, not-for-profit organisation was recognised in the 2019 Gallery and Museum Achievement Awards Organisations Volunteer Run Project category held at the Cairns Performing Arts Centre on September 19.

HBHVM's project centred on the publication of Moments in Time: A Pictorial History of Hervey Bay and Surrounds 1890 to 2018.

The 200-page, full-colour publication is the third major book published by the museum in recent years and involved 12 months of collecting, sorting, compilation and editing by the volunteers

Museums and Galleries Queensland executive director Rebekah Butler commended HBHVM on the research and production of the book.

"The volunteers have drawn on the museum's extensive collection, accessing extremely rare glass negatives from the 1890s, postcards from the 1920s, panagrams of 1950 and photographs from the decades up to 2019, to tell the region's rich history," she said.

fccommunity fctourism fraser coast hervey bay hervey bay historical village and museum
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    INSPIRING: Meet the young gold medallist smashing barriers

    premium_icon INSPIRING: Meet the young gold medallist smashing barriers

    News Torbanlea State School student Bayley Carius had a golden glow when he returned from the recent Schools National Athletics carnival

    11 Fraser Coast faces who made their mark on reality TV

    premium_icon 11 Fraser Coast faces who made their mark on reality TV

    News Our region has a track record of producing outstanding reality stars

    Man run over on Fraser Island

    premium_icon Man run over on Fraser Island

    Breaking Emergency services where called to the scene at 6.43pm