Local museum named as finalist in state awards

Visitors from Brisbane Emily Graham, 7, Lachlan Graham, 13 with volunteer Lynette Andersen and Renay Graham on Australia Day at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum.

Visitors from Brisbane Emily Graham, 7, Lachlan Graham, 13 with volunteer Lynette Andersen and Renay Graham on Australia Day at the Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum. Jessica Lamb

HERVEY Bay Historical Village and Museum was named a finalist in state achievement awards.

The local volunteer-run, not-for-profit organisation was recognised in the 2019 Gallery and Museum Achievement Awards Organisations Volunteer Run Project category held at the Cairns Performing Arts Centre on September 19.

HBHVM's project centred on the publication of Moments in Time: A Pictorial History of Hervey Bay and Surrounds 1890 to 2018.

The 200-page, full-colour publication is the third major book published by the museum in recent years and involved 12 months of collecting, sorting, compilation and editing by the volunteers

Museums and Galleries Queensland executive director Rebekah Butler commended HBHVM on the research and production of the book.

"The volunteers have drawn on the museum's extensive collection, accessing extremely rare glass negatives from the 1890s, postcards from the 1920s, panagrams of 1950 and photographs from the decades up to 2019, to tell the region's rich history," she said.