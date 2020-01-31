Local players get their tag on at junior state cup

Emily Fisher dives for the tag of her opponent at the 2020 Oztag junior state cup held on the Sunshine Coast.

OZTAG : More than 100 Fraser Coast Oztag players descended on the Sunshine Coast last weekend to play in the Junior State Cup.

The three-day event held at the Sunshine Coast Stadium at Kawana had teams from all over Queensland and northern New South Wales vie for the title of state champions in the different age divisions.

Hervey Bay sent eight teams including under 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15 boys along with under 12, 14 and 15 girls.

The teams faced up to the best in the state and lifted their standards accordingly.

The under 11 and under 14 boys teams progressed through to the quarter-finals before being knocked out by the top seeds in those age division.

“It was pleasing to watch all teams give it their all,” Hervey Bay co-ordinator Glenn Hanson said.

Hanson singled out the under 14 boys team, that was made up of predominantly under 13s.

“We didn’t have enough players for 13s so they just stepped up into the older age group,” he said.

For Hanson the results are secondary compared to the experience and knowledge the players gain from the tournament.

Hanson is busily preparing for the local competition which starts again next week.

“We have spots for individuals and teams still available for the new season,” he said.

Any person interested can go to the Hervey Bay Oztag Facebook page for details.