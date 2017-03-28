Local police leave famililes to assist with Cyclone Debbie

A TEAM of police officers from Maryborough and Hervey Bay have left their families to service the community in Mackay in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

Sergeant Chris Farlow from Maryborough Station said about four officers from the region left for North Queensland on Monday and more are on standby to leave today.

CLICK HERE for more Tropical Cyclone Debbie articles

Crews will help out with general policing and emergency service assistance required after the cyclone makes landfall.

Sergeant Farlow said our officers would also help out with any cyclone related looting in the aftermath of the storm.

A team of six officers are on standby and are expected to be deployed later on Tuesday when they're notified.

"Our thoughts are with our officers in that area who have had to look after the community before their own families over the past few days," Sgt Farlow said.

It's unknown how long police officers will stay in North Queensland at this stage.

"Depending on what destruction is caused in the area will determine how long they stay," he said.

As parts of Central Queensland prepare for Tropical Cyclone Debbie to hit the mainland, the powerful storm system is predicted to bring up to 200mm of rain within 48 hours to the Fraser Coast between Thursday and Friday.

The message from police is - if it's flooded forget it.

"Take care on the roads during the wet and drive to conditions," Sgt Farlow said.