Local police ViPs awarded

ROSE Tsakisiris joined Volunteers in Policing in 2008 and has since donated more than 2000 hours to the community.

Ms Tsakisiris is just one of the six local community members, known as ViPs, who were yesterday recognised for their work in police establishments.

The ViPs might not drive a squad car but they work with police to address customer service, community safety and crime prevention needs in the community.

The tasks the volunteers undertake complement rather than compete with the roles and responsibilities of paid police officers and staff members.

Superintendent Craig Hawkins said ViPs were an important part of a broad spectrum approach to safer communities. "Some of our volunteers help with things from distributing flyers to going out and talking to the elderly and educating them on how to safe guard themselves,” he said.

"We have a mixture of people who are related or married to a police officer and the general public. Everyone who does volunteer are very community minded individuals and we are very grateful for the work they do and we like to recognise them.”