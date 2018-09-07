Local principal's discuss this year's NAPLAN results

Fraser Coast Anglican College

SCORING the highest results in our region for both their primary and secondary schools, Fraser Coast Anglican College principal Joe Wright has a lot to be happy about.

He said the school is proud of the efforts from the students who have consistently performed well.

"We believe great teachers and great programs will lead to great results," Mr Wright said.

"Everyone works really hard."

Mr Wright said all students are set goals of achieving a personal best.

"They don't have to be the top we just want them to do better than last time," he said.

"It makes everyone want to work really hard."

The principal said when the test data is analysed correctly, it can be invaluable in designing learning programs.

"We use NAPLAN data to identify where a year level or student might have gaps and we can adjust what we are doing in classrooms to help them with specific concept," he said.

Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School

EVERY one of the 56 Year 3 students at Star of the Sea Catholic Primary School scored above the national minimum standard in grammar and punctuation in this year's NAPLAN test.

Every one of the school's Year 5 students also tested above the NMS in spelling.

Principal Nathan Wilson said the school didn't prepare students for the test instead stayed true to their motto.

"We have a saying here, we focus on our expected and effective practises and everything else flows from there," he said.

"Every principal would agree it is a point in time test which doesn't test everything and reflect things like the science, humanities, social and emotional work schools do everyday."

Mr Wilson acknowledged the need for a national "yard stick" for the government to keep regulations but the school "doesn't waste quality teaching time preparing for NAPLAN."

Kawungan State School

THIS year's NAPLAN results reveal a high percentage of Kawungan State School students scored above the national minimum standard.

Principal Mark Jones said the upward trend for the school across the last few years affirmed the hard work of Kawungan teachers.

However, Mr Jones stressed NAPLAN is only one piece of the puzzle.

"It's a 'point-in-time' measure which we use as an in-house measure to see how we are going," he said.

"Each school has their own context and improvement agenda." Mr Jones said the school did not prepare specifically for the national test besides familiarising younger students with a test format.

"We have been focusing particularly on reading here for a number of years and these results are a testament." In both Year 3 and 5 students 96 percent of the 123 and 146 students respectively scored above the national minimum standard in reading.

Sandy Strait State School

THE 103 Year 3 students and 113 Year 5 students from Sandy Strait State School who completed NAPLAN testing earlier this year produced great results.

The high percentage of students above the national minimum standard was thanks to the school's quality teaching staff, according to principal David Hillhouse.

However, Mr Hillhouse continued the rhetoric of most educators across the Fraser Coast.

"This is certainly not the only measure of what makes our school a great school and our students great kids," he said.

Mr Hillhouse also confirmed apart from "test readiness" to explain the concept of a test, students did not prepare from NAPLAN.

"The best preparation for anything is good teaching and learning," he said. Year 3 students at the school tested the best in numeracy with 95 per cent above the NMS and 93 per cent of Grade 5 students were above board in all areas bar numeracy which sat at 86 per cent.

Xavier Catholic College

ACROSS all age groups, Hervey Bay's Xavier Catholic College had 90 per cent and above of their students score above the national minimum standard in all areas on this year's NAPLAN test.

The results ranked the school fourth on the Fraser Coast for primary schools and second for secondary schools.

Principal Simon Dash said although he was pleased with the outcome, NAPLAN was meant to inform teachers using a 'snapshot' of knowledge.

"We are pleased at the results and the improvement we have seen after a real focused effort on literacy," he said.

"It is meant to capture point in time for where we are at in terms of literacy and numeracy and then we can make careful notes and improve over time.

"Every student is a focus for us to look at how we can help them improve, not just the ones who score high or low."

Riverside Christian College

RIVERSIDE Christian College achieved impressive results in this year's NAPLAN testing particularly with all 57 Year 7 students and 53 Year 5 students receiving marks above the national minimum standard in numeracy.

These results continued across the board with more than 90 per cent of enrolled Year 7 students above the national minimum average in reading, writing, spelling and grammar and punctuation.

In the area of writing, 72 per cent of the school's Year 9 students scored above the national minimum standard.

The Year 9 students' strongest results were in numeracy with 97 percent of students above the national minimum standard.

57 grade seven students and 68 grade nine students sat the exam.

The Fraser Coast Chronicle contacted Riverside Christian College yesterday but the school declined to comment on the results.

St James Lutheran College

SAINT James Lutheran College had 199 students sit the NAPLAN test this year across Years 3, 5, 7 and 9.

A huge 98 per cent of students from Years 7 and 9 scored higher than national minimum standard in numeracy.

More than 90 per cent of schools 107 secondary students that sat the exam were above the national minimum standard in reading, spelling, grammar and punctuation.

Principal Luke Scoff said that it is important when looking at the results to remember the test can only measure one aspect of a child's learning.

"It's great seeing those results but they just form one part of a bigger picture," he said.

The principal said the school does value the test for what it does to inform when taken in context.

"The results are something the college is able to use to gather information from but we have many other measures we use to inform and improve our practice."

Aldridge State High School

NAPLAN Results revealed Aldridge State High School was the highest performing secondary state school on the Fraser Coast with 88 per cent of the 210 Year 9 students gaining marks higher than the national minimum standard.

While the school ranked well, about 53 per cent of the Year 9 students marked higher than the national minimum in writing.

Deputy principal James Mckee said the test is a great tool for parents to see how their child stacks up on a state or national level but reminded them the test is only a "snapshot in time".

"It's always nice to see the students are doing well and it a good to have the caparison tool," he said.

"But the NAPLAN results don't always correlate to what students exit year 12 with and how they perform after finishing school."

"Take it with a grain of salt."

Mr Mckee said the test enables the school to track a whale class or an individual's progress.