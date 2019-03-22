Local riders ramp it up at state scooter championships

SCOOTERS: Scooters from south-east Queensland and beyond rode into Hervey Bay on Saturday.

The Queensland State Championships were held at the Rock Off indoor skate park.

Riders from professional level, including Maryborough's own Dylan Sinclair, down to seven-and-under hit the ramps.

Fraser Coast was represented by riders including brothers Jaden and Cooper Earle, Declan and Caiden Hardy, along with Tahj Dunn-Delfs and Jaden Hardy.

For Rock Off owner Tim Earle it was a successful day with some of Australian's best scooter riders on display.

"Nothing beats seeing the big boys hanging out and teaching our local riders,” Earle said.

The local riders used their knowledge of the venue to their advantage.

Declan Hardy was successful in the seven-and-under class.

Jaden Hardy scored a personal best in his first year of competitive riding, finishing second in the under-13 competition.

Cooper Earle earned silver in the under-15 category.

Dylan Sinclair finished second in the pro class behind Jayden Stanley.