REAL PASSIONATE: Owners of Vicki Squires Realty Gai Hartley (right) and Vicki Squires offer a personalised service second to none.
Community

Local sales get personal

Boni Holmes
by
8th Aug 2019 9:04 AM
WITH listings from Bauple to Buxton, the Burra and the Bay, Vicki Squires and Gai Hartley have got your property sales and rentals sorted.

The personable pair from the Northern Territory met in Hervey Bay and started Vicki Squires Realty in February.

It wasn't long before word of mouth spread about their reputation.

Vicki said they offered a personalised service.

"What we wanted to do was offer a service where we responded within 24 hours to any enquiries and set a time frame on it," she said.

Both realtors experienced the impersonal service when moving and buying in the area.

Clients will receive a quick response and clean and concise form of communication.

Vicki got an offer in four days for a client who had a listing for more than five years and no contact at all for two.

"We do a bit of background work, do Facebook and we also advertise in the Northern Territory.

"A lot of people are leaving that area and moving to this region - we are trying to tap into those areas."

She said it was the laid-back lifestyle that was inviting.

 

Owners of Vicki Squires Realty Gai Hartley (left) and Vicki Squires offer a personalised service second to none.
Before real estate, Vicki was a veterinary nurse, managing a clinic and managed a wellness resort for a property developer - her foot into the realty industry.

Gai has a HR background and worked in new home sales in the NT. She said they were a magic blend - personable and empathetic.

"I think you need empathy when working in real estate. A lot of situations people are in are forced sales."

The dynamic duo go out of their way, making late night calls and weekend visits, helping tidy up and take their own photos.

"We are honest and take the time to listen.

"A property will sell itself as long as you introducing the right people.

"We work brilliantly together ... where one has a weakness the other has got that strength."

Vicki and Gai opened their "admin base" in Maryborough.

"I am not at the office a lot but it is all about response times - if we are needed elsewhere we go.

"I would rather be on the road - you don't actually sell sitting in an office."

To make a pre-appointment phone 0477 773 822, email vicki@vsrealty.com.au or visit 255 Adelaide St, Maryborough.

