Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former head chef of The Vinyard Saul Collins will soon open his own restaurant along the Esplanade. Picture: Alistair Brightman
Former head chef of The Vinyard Saul Collins will soon open his own restaurant along the Esplanade. Picture: Alistair Brightman
Food & Entertainment

Local seafood to shine with skilled chef’s new dining option

Lacee Froeschl
13th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It’s been months in the making but Fraser Coast’s newest restaurant addition is in the works and tipped to open in March.

Headed by former Vinyard head chef Saul Collins, Banksia Seafood and Grill will offer the “best seafood and steaks” around.

The restaurant will fill the space that was left vacant by Irish pub Hoolihans on the Charlton Esplanade in 2019.

VOTE NOW: Where to get the best pub steak on Fraser Coast

Mr Collins and his partner Aleeca Waterman said the new dining option at Hervey Bay would provide a reawakening for seafood and steak lovers.

“I think Hervey Bay lacks a venue that people can go to and they know that all the seafood truly is local or Australian,” Ms Waterman said.

Aleeca Waterman and Saul Collins announce their new restaurant, Banksia Seafood and Grill.
Aleeca Waterman and Saul Collins announce their new restaurant, Banksia Seafood and Grill.

Since the pandemic closed The Vinyard indefinitely Mr Collins was in search of a new project.

The couple previously owned a boathouse restaurant in Warrnambool, Victoria called Proudfoots By the River, which they hope to recreate.

Ms Waterman said Mr Collins was a “real food” man who liked to make what produce he’s got taste great.

“We’ve worked in hospitality for a number of years and steak and seafood are the most popular items,” she said.

“He just likes to make food that people enjoy eating, so whatever produce he gets he just likes to make it taste as good as possible.”

They plan to open once the kitchen refit is complete.

Ms Waterman said they picked the Hoolihans site after reading an article in The Chronicle about the space.

“It’s a great location, it has a really nice sidewalk space.

“The feel will be beach house-like with Hampton-style whites and natural colours.”

banksia seafood and grill charlton esplanade fraser coast restaurant hoolihans
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Alert for fake Woolworths scam

    Alert for fake Woolworths scam
    • 13th Jan 2021 10:44 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rainfall making all the difference for Coast’s farmers

        Premium Content Rainfall making all the difference for Coast’s farmers

        News The welcome rain came on the back of two years of continuous dry spells, which saw the reduced cane crops on the Fraser Coast.

        FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        Right for the part? Auditions to be held for Bay play

        Premium Content Right for the part? Auditions to be held for Bay play

        News Inspector Drake and the Black Widow will be performed at the Hervey Bay theatre...

        Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Premium Content Premier’s comments infuriate business owners

        Business Business owners slam Premier’s claim Qld is back to normal