Local SES on standby with 'sandbags ready' for Oma

THE Fraser Coast SES is prepared for any potential situation that may arise on the Fraser Coast over the next few days.

SES - Fraser Coast Controller Bob Biram is watching the forecast and waiting to see the path that Cyclone Oma is tracking.

"We are on standby to manage whatever is thrown our way," Mr Biram said.

"Sandbags are ready to go; all our members are on standby and our vehicles and equipment are fully fuelled.

"We are as prepared as we can be."

Mr Biram had some cautionary advice for Fraser Coast residents about preparation for Oma. "Clean up your yards and remove anything that potentially could become a missile in strong winds," he said

Oma is associated with the weather system that was responsible for the recent devastation in Townsville.

Biram say there was the potential for a similar amount of rain to fall on the Fraser Coast.

"We don't know what may happen, but I urge people to be prepared for any eventuality that may occur." Biram said.

If you need assistance, please contact the SES - Fraser Coast on 4124 6900 or their Hotline on 1300 354 587.