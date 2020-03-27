'STAY OUT': Council takes drastic measure to stop local skaters

Pialba skatepark filled with sand to stop skaters from using during the pandemic.

Pialba skatepark filled with sand to stop skaters from using during the pandemic.

LOCAL skaters will only be able to spin their wheels with local skateparks shutdown.

The Torquay Road skate park has been filled with sand to stop people ignoring new social distancing rules introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Fraser Coast Regional Council CEO Ken Diehm said playgrounds throughout the region were closed this week in line with new coronavirus restrictions announced by the National Cabinet.

"The health and safety of the community is our highest priority, and we all need to abide by the directions coming from all levels of government to slow the spread of the coronavirus," Mr Diehm said.

"It is very disappointing that we have still had many people, particularly children, gathering at the skate parks and moving aside or vandalising barriers that had been put in place. We have filled the Torquay Road skate park as a trial to prevent its use and may adopt similar measures at Anzac Park in Maryborough and at the Pialba Esplanade Precinct skate park in the future if necessary."

More coronavirus info at 1800 020 080.