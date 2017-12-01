Local 'speechies' needed for Camp Have a Chat

HAVE A CHAT: CPL is calling on Hervey Bay speech pathologists and occupational therapists to lend their expertise.

CPL Hervey Bay is calling out for speech therapists and occupational therapists to help bring the first ever Camp Have a Chat to Hervey Bay.

Camp co-ordinator Rebecca Daniloff said finding volunteers was the last step in bringing the camp to Hervey Bay from January 15-17, which will see a group of local children with complex communication needs come together.

Ms Daniloff said the camp aimed to educate and empower attendees to learn new and innovative ways to communicate.

"This is the first time the camp is coming to Hervey Bay and CPL plans to make it an annual camp, to support even more children with communication difficulties," she said.

"CPL need volunteers, specifically professional speech therapists, to lend their expertise over the three days."

Ms Daniloff said this was an excellent professional development opportunity for local speech therapists who wanted to give back to their community.

"This is a unique opportunity to make a huge positive impact on someone's life.

"Camp Have a Chat is all about the power of communication and supporting campers to take a step closer to achieving their communication goals."

"If you're a local speechie and are interested in augmentative and alternative communication (AAC), we want to hear from you!" she said.

Volunteering at CPL's Camp Have a Chat involves working alongside qualified speech and language pathologists, supporting children who use communication systems and their family to participate at camp and learning about a variety of different AAC options and how they can be integrated into everyday life.

"Through the program, children and their families will be encouraged to learn and connect over the latest communication methods and technologies including signs, symbols, gestures and electronic communication," Ms Daniloff said.

<<Want to stay up to date with the latest community news on the Fraser Coast? Click here.>>

"This camp is a great chance for children and their families to get hands on and learn how to utilise speech generating devices such as the Tobii DynaVox or Liberator systems, iPad apps such as Proloquo2go as well as, a large variety of low tech options.

"CPL's Camp Have a Chat is focused on bringing families together and providing an environment where parents and caregivers feel supported, and children with a disability can find their voice."

If you are a local speech therapist and you would like to change lives this summer holiday, visit www.volunteers.cpl.org.au.