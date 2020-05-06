Local sports sit on the sideline waiting to return to play

SPORT: Community sport on the Fraser Coast and around Queensland continues to be in flux.

Sports' governing bodies regularly update members on potential resumption dates as new information from the authorities is received.

As of May 5 the following resumption updates have been provided for our major state sporting codes.

Rugby league released its latest update on May 1, advising community competition was suspended until June 1 with a review of the health directive to be held on May 19.

Football on April 28 released an update advising competitions were suspended until June 30 with a reassessment on May 31.

Netball updated members on May 2 advising of a staged return to play under the direction of the State government.

The local season is suspended until June 30.

The Netball Queensland Board and management met yesterday to discuss a return to play and would update members as soon as possible.

AFL on April 25 stated on the AFL Queensland web page that an announcement about the return of elite competitions will be made on May 11, with an announcement on community football to follow.

Touch Football was due to meet on Monday to discuss the suspension of community touch competitions but at the time of going to print no further announcement had been made.

