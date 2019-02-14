Local supermarket doing its part to help flood victims

CLEAN UP: IGA operator Roz White is donating cleaning products to victims of the Townsville floods.

IGA owners are rallying behind Townsville flood victims with packages of cleaning goods donated to help in the clean up as well as $100,000 in gift vouchers to keep the local economy flowing.

Roz White, who operates IGA stores at Bli Bli, Mooloolah, Peregian Beach and Mt Coolum with her husband Michael, said they were happy to support their northern neighbours with cleaning products which were in hot demand.

Queensland and northern New South Wales IGAs have also come together to offer $100,000 in vouchers which Mrs White said would be distributed through a charity for families in need.

"It just shows the heart of the people in our stores," she said.

"It supports families in absolute need, but it also keeps families shopping in the local area."

Mrs White said she'd been in contact with fellow IGA owners in Townsville who were still trying to open their doors for the community while dealing with the impact the flood has had on their own homes.

"It's tough, it's tough for all of them.

"I just urge people to have a thought for people going through so much despair.

"When things like this happen it's great to see the community come together."

On Friday, the Daily will send a truck full of supplies to Townsville with items donated by Coast residents.

Goods can be dropped off at the Daily's office at 2 Newspaper Place, Maroochydore between 9am and 5pm.