Beauty of the Fraser Coast inspires Bay artist

CAPTURING THE BEAUTY: Point Vernon artist Min Vary working on another masterpiece. Alistair Brightman

WHEN it comes to painting there's not much that 82-year-old Min Vary hasn't captured.

Over her lifetime, the passionate artist has created thousands of works, including full-sized paintings and miniatures, and has won more than 75 awards as a member of the Maryborough and Hervey Bay Art Societies.

Before moving from Maryborough to Hervey Bay in 1989, she often used the Heritage City's landscapes as inspiration for some of her most prized works, including The launching of the Maryborough.

The painting won Mrs Vary her latest award at the Hervey Bay Art Society Seascape and Marine Life monthly competition last month.

"I came from Maryborough to start with and I like all things Maryborough ... the old parts of Maryborough," Mrs Vary said.

"I've done a lot of paintings of buildings and things like that.

"The world is such a beautiful place and there's so many beautiful areas around here to paint."

Mrs Vary can't recall a time in her life when she didn't have a paintbrush in her hand, with both her brothers and her sister also passionate artists.

"It's definitely in the blood," she said.

"My mother and my father could both draw reasonably well and supplied us with all the gear.

"They told me that my great-grandfather was a signwriter in Ireland.

"I just can't not paint."

As a volunteer and a life member, Mrs Vary has also shared her skills as a tutor at the Hervey Bay Art Society for the past 17 years.

"I love to paint but I also love to share with people what I have learnt over the years ... half by accident," she said, laughing.

For those who are thinking about delving into the world of art, Mrs Vary said the society was a brilliant place to start.

"The Art Society is a really great venue for artists who want to learn or be with people of the same mind," she said.

"There are many tutors taking classes on most days."

The Hervey Bay Art Society's next monthly exhibition is The Beauty of Trees.

Visit the gallery at 5 Sandy St, Urangan.